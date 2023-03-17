Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 77.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 799,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,209 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 72.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 105,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

