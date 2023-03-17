Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

