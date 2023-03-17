Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 74 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,927,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW Price Performance

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

