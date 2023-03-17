T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,868,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

