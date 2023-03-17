Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 146,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $84.82 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

