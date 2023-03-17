Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.60. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

