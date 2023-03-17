Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,053,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

