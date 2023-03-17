Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.