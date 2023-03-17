Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 135,354 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 135,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,373 shares of company stock worth $18,715,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

