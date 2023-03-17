Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 32,533 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

Shares of GS opened at $315.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

