Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 44,816 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $2,220,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,089.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $2,220,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,400 shares of company stock worth $46,782,673 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

