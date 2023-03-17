Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 85,818 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,373,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

