Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $9.52 Million in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,103,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

