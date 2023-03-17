Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,458,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $6.98 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.