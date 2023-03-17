Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $40,643,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.
Insider Transactions at AON
AON Price Performance
AON stock opened at $299.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.80.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.
AON Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More
