Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.