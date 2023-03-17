Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 447,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 120,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 39.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avantor by 20.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 442.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $599,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

