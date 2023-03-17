Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

