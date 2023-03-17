Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 57,882 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Shares of SHW opened at $220.35 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

