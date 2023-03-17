Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $11.58 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 198,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

