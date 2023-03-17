Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $332.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,407,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,748,000. Apple comprises 3.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

