Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,610 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 346,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

