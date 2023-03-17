Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

