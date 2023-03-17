The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $315.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

