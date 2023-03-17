Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 10,035 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

