Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 11,748 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.2 %

ICE opened at $99.23 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

