Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.31 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

