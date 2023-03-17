Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $75,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,628. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

