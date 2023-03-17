Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

