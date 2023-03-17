Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 2,924,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hess by 390.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,013,000 after buying an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Hess Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

