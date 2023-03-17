Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,164,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

NTR stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

