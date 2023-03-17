Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

