Toroso Investments LLC Buys 62,862 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 2.6 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

