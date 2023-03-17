Toroso Investments LLC Buys 6,719 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -169.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

