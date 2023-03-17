Toroso Investments LLC Buys 86,688 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 420,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 217,188 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,394,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.