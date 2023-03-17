Toroso Investments LLC Buys 982 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

