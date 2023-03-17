Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

