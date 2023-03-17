Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

