Toroso Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.7 %

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.