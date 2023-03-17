Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.76. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.