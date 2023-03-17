Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Popular Price Performance
Shares of Popular stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.
Popular Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
Popular Company Profile
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
See Also
