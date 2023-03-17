Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.