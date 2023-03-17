Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 45.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 312.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

