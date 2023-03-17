Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

