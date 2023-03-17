Toroso Investments LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.85 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Stories

