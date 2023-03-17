Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.