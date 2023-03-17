Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 2.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB opened at $165.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.