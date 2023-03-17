Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,874,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $212.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

