Toroso Investments LLC Sells 15,113 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $21.98 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

