Toroso Investments LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

