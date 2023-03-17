Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $107.86 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

